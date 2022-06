"He doesn't have a chance to get out until he's 85-years-old."- Jim DeRogatis, music critic

Jim DeRogatis, music critic & Co-host of Sound Opinions joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to the news of R&B star R. Kelly being sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his money and fame to sexually abuse young fans. DeRogatis is also author of Soulless:The Case Against R. Kelly.