Quincy teen outspoken regarding sexual assault, judge’s reversal in case

Adams County judge Robert Adrian reversed his own conviction of an 18-year-old man accused in the criminal sexual assault of a 16-year-old Quincy teen and released him following 148 days in county jail. The mandatory minimum was a sentence of four years. The case went to the Illinois Supreme Court where it was thrown out. Scott Vaughan and his daughter Cameron Vaughan joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to share their story, discuss a Change.org petition to dismiss the judge, and why Cameron is taking her case public.

