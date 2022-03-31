Porter Moser, Coach for the University of Oklahoma basketball team, joins WGN sports anchor Kevin Powell from the Final Four in New Orleans to discuss his time coaching Loyola. Moser also addresses whether or not he can watch basketball as a regular fan despite being a coach.
Porter Moser reminisces about Loyola basketball
by: Andrew Harris
