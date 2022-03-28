Matthew White is a process server and landlord. He joined Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how fake landlords are scamming renters.
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
by: Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
by: Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
Matthew White is a process server and landlord. He joined Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how fake landlords are scamming renters.
A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm