Northwestern researchers identify a potential game-changer for treating future coronaviruses

Professor of microbiology/immunology at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, Karla Satchell, PhD., joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about an interesting new study that has identified a novel target for a drug to treat SARS-CoV-2 that also could impact a new emerging coronavirus. According to a press release, Satchell and her team has mapped or ‘solved’ three new protein structures in three-dimensional views and discovered a secret identifier in the machinery that helps the virus hide from the immune system.
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka