Northwestern researchers identify a potential game-changer for treating future coronaviruses

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Professor of microbiology/immunology at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, Karla Satchell, PhD., joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about an interesting new study that has identified a novel target for a drug to treat SARS-CoV-2 that also could impact a new emerging coronavirus. According to a press release, Satchell and her team has mapped or ‘solved’ three new protein structures in three-dimensional views and discovered a secret identifier in the machinery that helps the virus hide from the immune system.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories