Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s biggest stories. This week, Adrienne discusses the tentative deal between the railroads and the leaders of the engineers and conductors union, the thousands of people in London lined up for miles to pay respects as Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state, and more!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction