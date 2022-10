Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s trending stories. This week, Adrienne discusses a survey done by Wordtips that revealed which cities use the most curse words, a new study found that regular physical activity and less screen time is key to developing a toddler’s brain function, and more.

