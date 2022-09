Marni Hughes, weeknight anchor on NewsNation Prime, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about her new show debuting this Monday September 19th called ‘NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes’ and will air from 9am-11am Monday through Friday on NewsNation. Lisa and Marni also talk about her series called ‘Missing‘ which talks about people who are missing in the country.

