Dr. Bal Nandra, founder of Ketamine Centers of Chicago, and Alexa James, CEO of NAMI Chicago, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share details about what NAMI does to help their patients’ mental health and about the event they’re hosting called ‘Light The Darkness.’ To find out more about this event, click here.
NAMI’s ‘Light The Darkness’ event is coming later this month
by: Hayley Boyd
Dr. Bal Nandra, Alexa James, Jen, and Tim join Lisa Dent in studio (Joe Romano/WGN Radio).
