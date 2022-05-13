Susan Urbanski, CLS Program Manager at Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes joins Lisa Dent to discuss the baby formula shortage and limits. Parents are in need of baby formula but with the shortage, what are other options for parents? The Mother’s Milk Bank of Western Great Lakes has human milk that is donated. On any given day they try to have 20,000 ounces of raw milk on hand and 5,000 ounces of pasteurized milk. Plus, Lisa and Susan answered listener questions.

