FILE – In this May 20, 2009 file photo, a glass of Jack Daniel’s whiskey is examined after being taken from an aging barrel in one of the barrel houses at the distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn. Producers of Kentucky bourbon and Tennessee whiskey scored another round of U.S. sales growth in 2014, while exports topped $1 billion for the second straight year, a distilled spirits trade group said Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)