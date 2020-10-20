Mental health specialists will be responding with police in new pilot program

A group made up of mostly Native American tribal citizens have discovered what may be evidence of human life around the Great Lakes over 10,000-years-a-go. The story begins when Terri Wilkerson, Water Advocate and Social Justice Activist, became concerned that the oil & gas company Enbridge wouldn't conduct a proper cultural assessment survey of the Straits of Mackinac required before the digging of an underwater tunnel for a pipeline. Terri reached out to Andrea Pierce, a Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians citizen and water protector, to see if she could help conduct their own cultural assessment survey. Andrea in turn contacted Fred Harrington, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians councilman and I.T. Professor Emeritus, who volunteered the services of Jiimaan -a traditional Native America canoe- to conduct the survey with an ROV. Terri, Andrea, and Fred joined Steve Bertrand on Chicago's Afternoon News to discuss their find. To learn more check out RetireLine5.org