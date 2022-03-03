Meet the Ukrainian Northwestern Student who is raising money to support Ukrainian soldiers

PHOTO: People rally in support of Ukraine across the street from United Nations headquarters in New York, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Sonya Voloboi, a Sophmore student at Northwestern University from Ukraine, joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to talk about her efforts in helping raise money for Ukraine and what you can do to help.

If you’d like to donate to the non-profit the Northwestern students are doing, you can visit Razom here.

And for updates on future fundraisers, you can follow them on Instagram, @nu_ukraine

Popular