Meet the three winning ideas for extending Chicago’s outdoor dining season into the winter

This week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot & Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia announced the winners of the Winter Design Challenge aimed at developing outdoor dining solutions for Chicago’s notorious winters. Representatives of the winnings designs, Nicole Grillet of ASD|Sky Integrated Creative Solutions with ‘Cozy Cabins,’ Neil Reindel from Perkins & Will with the ‘Block Party,’ and designer Ellie Henderson with ‘Heated Tables,’ join Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss their designs.