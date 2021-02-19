Meet the family-owned IL business with over 100 parts on NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance

This Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 photo provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover lowered towards the surface of Mars during its powered descent. (NASA via AP)

Kika Young’s paternal-grandparents started Forest City Gear with a hope to build specialty gears and components for complex projects, like the last four rovers NASA has sent to Mars. Today, Kika is the corporate manager for the company and she joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about her family’s role in exploring the Red Planet and what it means to be a successful family-owned business in Illinois.