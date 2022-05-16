Mayoral candidate Frederick Collins joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why he’s running to be the next mayor of Chicago. He reflects on his upbringing and dedication to the city and what he’ll do about a crime rate he’s never experienced before.
Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka