A group of people board a Chicago Transit Authority bus before being taken to a Salvation Army after arriving on a bus with other migrants from Texas at Union Station, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by TexasGov. Greg Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Gary Grasso, Mayor of Burr Ridge, joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to respond to the apology letter that was sent to Mayor Grasso from Governor J.B. Pritzker after 64 migrants were sent to Burr Ridge this week.
