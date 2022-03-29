On Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she “fully expects” the return of the Columbus Statue to the Grant Park. Ron Onesti, President of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Mayor’s comments.
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm