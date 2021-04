WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 19: Justices of the United States Supreme Court will meet via teleconference and not at the court building on April 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. The court will virtually hear oral arguments in Yellen v. Confederated Tribes of Chehalis Reservation, Alaska Native Village Corp. v. Confederated Tribes of Chehalis Reservation and Sanchez v. Mayorkas. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Northern Illinois University political science professor Artemus Ward, who teaches courses on law, media and is the author of ‘Deciding to Leave: The Politics of Retirement at the U.S. Supreme Court,’ joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about efforts in Congress to increase the number of seated judges on the Supreme Court and whether-or-not Supreme Court Justices should have term-limits.