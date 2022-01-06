Lou Manfredini has tips on keeping your home protected this winter

Winter is officially upon us in Chicago. Is your home ready for winter? What’s the best way to keep your pipes from freezing? Are heated floors with it? Lou Manfredini answers calls with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer those questions and more!
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)
