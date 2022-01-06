Lou Manfredini has tips on keeping your home protected this winter

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: A Chicago Transit Authority service staff clear snow from a platform at Washington/Wells “L” station in Chicago’s famed Loop, after a brief heavy snowstorm on Monday, March 15, 2021. After central Illinois was hit with rounds of rain, later turned to heavy, wet snowfall and freezing rain in the greater Chicago area on Monday afternoon. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Winter is officially upon us in Chicago. Is your home ready for winter? What’s the best way to keep your pipes from freezing? Are heated floors with it? Lou Manfredini answers calls with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer those questions and more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm LisaDent

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 2 pm to 6 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by radio veteran Lisa Dent. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Saturdays 6-10am LouManfredini Since 1995, Lou has developed a loyal following of listeners who’ve grown to rely upon his entertaining mix of practical, useful and valuable home improvement advice. (Click for more.)

Popular