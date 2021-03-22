Local carpenters make the dream of a backyard fort come true for a 9yo in Mokena

Last year, 9-year-old Jameson Tyler asked his mother Lisa if he could get a backyard fort but his mother, hoping to deflect young “Jamo” from this endeavor, told him he’d need to get a permit from the mayor of Mokena. To Lisa’s surprise, Tyler and a group of friends drew up some plans, hopped on their bikes, and knocked on Mokena Mayor Frank Fleischer’s door, luckily he lives in the neighborhood. A few weeks later, Mayor Fleischer summoned Jameson & friends to Mokena Village Hall to receive a very special permit to build a fort in his backyard. That’s where Tony Janowski & the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters stepped in to help. Tony, along with Jameson & his mother Lisa joined Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the next chapter of this story.
