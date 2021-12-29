James Webb Space Telescope launched on Christmas: What do we need to know?

Michael Wall a St. writer for space.com joins Matt Bubala on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk shop about the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope. Launched on December 25th, the telescope should give us a lot more information on the universe around us. Michael tells us all about some of the details that we would want to know including how it works, what it’s capable of, and what scientists are looking for.
