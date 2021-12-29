James Webb Space Telescope launched on Christmas: What do we need to know?

In this 2017 photo made available by NASA, technicians lift the mirror assembly of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane inside a clean room at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, officials announced that the telescope is now scheduled to launch on Oct. 31, 2021. The previous target date was March 2021. (Desiree Stover/NASA via AP)

Michael Wall a St. writer for space.com joins Matt Bubala on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk shop about the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope. Launched on December 25th, the telescope should give us a lot more information on the universe around us. Michael tells us all about some of the details that we would want to know including how it works, what it’s capable of, and what scientists are looking for. 

