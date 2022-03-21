Nancy Gianni, founder and Chief Belief Officer of GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about National Down Syndrome Day. Nancy also challenges listeners take the 3-21 challenge: Complete 3 random acts of kindness and donate $21!
It’s National Down Syndrome Day
by: Ashley Bihun, Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm