FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2012 file photo, a Sacramento Police Officer makes a traffic stop in Sacramento, Calif. The California Supreme Court is set to issue a ruling on police authority to conduct searches. The decision expected Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, will address police power to search people during traffic stops. At issue is whether police must first make an arrest for a traffic violation before conducting a search or can conduct a search beforehand as long as the person is later arrested, even for an unrelated crime. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)