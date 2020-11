CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 02: A resident drops off a vote-by-mail ballot in a secure drop box on October 02, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The city opened its first early voting site in the Loop yesterday with more sites expected to open in the city soon. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Barry Fadem, President of the National Popular Vote -a movement aimed at getting all 50 states to sign on to the ‘The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact’, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about this movement and explain why he thinks it’s time to change the way we vote.