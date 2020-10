Students in fifth grade wear masks as they wait for their teacher in the classroom at Oak Terrace Elementary School in Highwood, Ill., part of the North Shore school district, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. An analysis conducted by The Associated Press and Chalkbeat shows that race is a strong predictor of which public schools are offering in-person instruction to start the year and which aren’t. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)