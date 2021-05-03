Is Illinois’ 53-year-old FOID law unconstitutional?

Jonathan Baum, a lawyer for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the brief he is filing to support Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court over a Firearm Owner Identification Act (FOID) card lawsuit in White County, wherein Judge T. Scott Webb ruled that the FOID card “makes criminals out of law abiding citizens who are attempting to protect their lives within their homes.”
