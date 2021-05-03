Is Illinois’ 53-year-old FOID law unconstitutional?

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan Baum, a lawyer for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the brief he is filing to support Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court over a Firearm Owner Identification Act (FOID) card lawsuit in White County, wherein Judge T. Scott Webb ruled that the FOID card “makes criminals out of law abiding citizens who are attempting to protect their lives within their homes.”

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular