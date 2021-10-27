Illinois Senate repeals abortion parental notification

Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, discusses the proposed budget in a committee hearing in this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, in Springfield, Ill. Sims on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, won Illinois Senate approval of legislation to repeal a 1995 law requiring that a parent or guardian be notified at least 48 hours before a girl younger than 18 undergoes an abortion. The bill now moves to the House with two days left in the Illinois General Assembly’s fall session. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

State Rep. Margaret Croke (IL-12th) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how the Illinois Senate repealed the Parental Notification Act. Parental notification laws require written notification to parents, typically 24 to 48 hours prior by a medical provider, before a young person can receive abortion services. Parental consent laws require that a young person obtain consent by one or both parents before an abortion can be performed. Steve also took calls from WGN Radio listeners who wanted their voices heard on the subject.

