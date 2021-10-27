Illinois Senate repeals abortion parental notification

State Rep. Margaret Croke (IL-12th) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how the Illinois Senate repealed the Parental Notification Act. Parental notification laws require written notification to parents, typically 24 to 48 hours prior by a medical provider, before a young person can receive abortion services. Parental consent laws require that a young person obtain consent by one or both parents before an abortion can be performed. Steve also took calls from WGN Radio listeners who wanted their voices heard on the subject.
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka