CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 17: Wrist bands are offered to residents who vote in the primary election inside of the Chicago High School for the Arts on March 17, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Political scientist and chair of the Department of Political Science at Northern Illinois University, Scot Schraufnagel, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to look at the work he and his colleagues have done on the Cost of Voting Index, an index of which states make it easiest to vote.