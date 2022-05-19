Mike Sturino, President & CEO at Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the safety of bridges in general and how their most recent report ranks Illinois third in the nation for both number and percentage of structurally deficient bridges including 10 with over 100,000 daily crossings.
Illinois ranks third in nation for both number and percentage of structurally deficient bridges
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm