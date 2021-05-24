IL public health officials can now monitor wastewater for viruses, opioids, and more…

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, IA – JUNE 17: Flood water surrounds the sewer treatment plant June 17, 2008 in Burlington, Iowa. Communities along the Mississippi River in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri are frantically preparing for record flooding as the water continues to rise. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) announced a statewide system to monitor COVID-19 and its variants in wastewater, which would allow public health officials an early warning of a potential outbreak on a county-by-county basis. Bill Jackson, DPI’s Executive Director, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the program and the other projects at the DPI.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular