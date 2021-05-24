IL public health officials can now monitor wastewater for viruses, opioids, and more…

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) announced a statewide system to monitor COVID-19 and its variants in wastewater, which would allow public health officials an early warning of a potential outbreak on a county-by-county basis. Bill Jackson, DPI’s Executive Director, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the program and the other projects at the DPI.
