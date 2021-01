A COVID-19 vacation appointments sign points the way at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Executive Director for DuPage County Health Department Karen Ayala joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the vaccine rollout is going in DuPage Co., how people can get in-line to get inoculated, and what the timeline looks like for the general public to get a vaccine.