Maria Castaneda, communications manager and public information officer for IDOT, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to talk about how much garbage IDOT workers pick up and their campaign for Earth Day, ‘Think Before You Throw.’
IDOT takes care of the Earth with ‘Think Before You Throw’ campaign
by: Hayley Boyd
