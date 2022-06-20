Domestic violence has been in the news in Illinois recently, with cases of abuse leading to death. Maggie Menefee, Executive Director of ALIVE in St. Louis, joins Lisa Dent on ‘Chicago’s Afternoon News’ to discuss how to help people in domestic violence situations find a way out, including signs to look for to help identify if someone you know or observe might be in an abusive situation. If you are in need of assistance, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is at 800-799-SAFE (7233), https://www.thehotline.org/, or text “START” to 88788.

