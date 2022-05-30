Jon Hansen talks with the owner of Goldfish Swim School, Steve Karapetian, about swimming safety. Steve also talks about what skills other family members should have to ensure the safety of the ones swimming.
How to have a safe summer in the water
by: Connor McKnight
Posted:
Updated:
Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm