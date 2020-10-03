How does at-home COVID care differ from care in a hospital setting?

Epidemiologist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Dr. Sadiya Khan joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss President Trump being admitted to Walter Reed Hospital.
