How does at-home COVID care differ from care in a hospital setting?

Marine One lifts off from the White House to carry President Donald Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Washington. The White House says Trump will spend a “few days” at the military hospital after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Epidemiologist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Dr. Sadiya Khan joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss President Trump being admitted to Walter Reed Hospital.

