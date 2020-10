Scott Friedland, head shopkeeper At Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how independent shops hope to keep online sales moving in a time when monolithic sites like Amazon continue to see record sales. Scott also looks at this year’s list of must-have toys of 2020 and why toymakers expect pandemic inspired guilt to drive a big year for holiday sales.

