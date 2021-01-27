How a walk around the block or a drive in the car can go a long way in connecting parents with adolescents

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 25: A sign hangs on a fence outside of Burr Elementary School on January 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago Public School teachers were scheduled to return to the classroom for in-person learning today, but the union objected and voted to continue remote learning. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Judith Allen, Chief Operating Officer of CIS of Chicago, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how Communities In Schools (CIS) of Chicago works with almost 60k Chicago Public School students to increase graduation rates – helping students stay in school and succeed in life. Dr. Allen also talks about how being a Youth Mental Health First Aid Trainer is a powerful tool for identifying unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents.