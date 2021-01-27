How a walk around the block or a drive in the car can go a long way in connecting parents with adolescents

Dr. Judith Allen, Chief Operating Officer of CIS of Chicago, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how Communities In Schools (CIS) of Chicago works with almost 60k Chicago Public School students to increase graduation rates – helping students stay in school and succeed in life. Dr. Allen also talks about how being a Youth Mental Health First Aid Trainer is a powerful tool for identifying unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents.
