Associate Professor of Social Work at Arizona State University Dr. Joanne Cacciatore joined Lis Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the topic of grief. Listen in while Lisa and Dr. Cacciatore about Prolonged Grief Disorder and why it should not be considered a mental illness.
Grief is not a mental illness
by: Ashley Bihun, Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm