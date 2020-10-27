Geneva restaurant wins battle against Gov. Pritzker to remain open during tightened restrictions

Chicago's Afternoon News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 19, 2020 photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question during a news conference in Chicago. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nation’s governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government – and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Attorneys Greg Earl & Kevin Nelson joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why FoxFire owners K.C. and Curtis Gulbro sued Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Kane County Health Department over coronavirus restrictions.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular