Geneva restaurant wins battle against Gov. Pritzker to remain open during tightened restrictions

Attorneys Greg Earl & Kevin Nelson joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why FoxFire owners K.C. and Curtis Gulbro sued Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Kane County Health Department over coronavirus restrictions.
