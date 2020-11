The 2013 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an 88-foot Engelmann spruce, from the Colville National Forest, in northeast Washington State, is lit during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013. The tree is decorated with approximately 5,000 ornaments, handcrafted by Washingtonians to reflect this year’s theme, “Sharing Washington’s Good Nature.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

This week on the Friday Focus, to get you into the holiday spirit, Steve Bertrand takes a look at the history of the Christmas Tree and how it has become a yearly staple in homes across America.