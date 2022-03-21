Ukrainian Activist and Board of Self Reliance Federal Credit Union Board Member John O’Harenko joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how former President Clinton and former President Bush both were in Chicago over the weekend and why.
Former President Clinton and Bush were in Ukrainian Village this weekend
by: Ashley Bihun, Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
People protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside of the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 6, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 2-6pm