Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence and security analyst for CNN, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to the news of pro-Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol and attempting to enter the House Chamber.