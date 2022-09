"Many people were praying for him and his safe return, evidently their prayers came true."- Art Frerichs, father of Mark Frerichs

Art Frerichs, the father of Mark Frerichs, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his son’s release as part of a prisoner exchange between the Taliban and the White House. Mark Frerichs is a contractor who was captured by the Taliban and held for over two years.