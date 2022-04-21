Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Mars Chocolate Factory Closure Could Mean A New Library, Gym Or Nature Center For West Side Neighborhood: Mars Wrigley plans to donate the historic factory to the community when it closes the facility in 2024. Residents are working with the company to plan for how the building will be used.

Washington Park Camera Club, Chicago’s Oldest Club For Black Photographers, Spotlights The Park’s Past And Present: The virtual “South Park Then and Now” exhibit documents Washington Park, Jackson Park and the Midway — all designed by Frederick Law Olmsted — through the lenses of photographers past and present.

Get Outside This Spring And Help Lincoln Park Zoo Catalogue Chicago Wildlife: Chicagoans can share photos, observations and other evidence of local wildlife during the challenge to help scientists collect data.