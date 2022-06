Dog left alone in locked car. Abandoned animal in closed space. Danger of pet overheating or hypothermia. Owner’s negligence and health threat.

Simon Roberts, Managing Engineer of Cabin Awareness at Toyota Connected, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how the Cabin Awareness program works, how it aims to prevent ‘hot car’ deaths, and how they hope the innovative technology can be added to all vehicles in the future.