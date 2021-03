CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks talks with Dylan Strome #17 during a timeout against the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center on February 02, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Hurricanes defeated the Blackhawks 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Blackhawks Radio color analyst Troy Murray joins Steve Bertrand and Kevin Powell on Chicago’s Afternoon News for a discussion the team hitting the hardest part of their schedule and how the re-turn of Dylan Strome from concussion protocol. Troy appears on Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.com.