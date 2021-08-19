Do you have the right stuff to be crowned ‘Top Dog’ in Vienna Beef’s Hot Dog Stand Challenge?

The President of Vienna Beef, Tim O’Brien, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge. Now through October 17th, Vienna Beef wants to know who can eat at the most Vienna Beef hot dog stands. The challenge is aimed at driving customers back to their favorite local Vienna Beef hot dog stands as vendors try to recover from the challenges of operating during a pandemic. At the conclusion of the challenge, a ‘Top Dog’ winner will be crowned, prizes will be awarded to participants, and a donation will be made to the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF) Employee Relief Fund.
