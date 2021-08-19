Do you have the right stuff to be crowned ‘Top Dog’ in Vienna Beef’s Hot Dog Stand Challenge?

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – JUNE 4: A Vienna Beef hot dog is prepared “Chicago style” at the company’s retail store June 4, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Vienna Beef recently signed a deal with Target Corp. to sell the company’s hot dogs at its 1,350 Target store food courts and packaged for retail in the 1,000 Target stores that sell groceries. The deal will mark the first time the Chicago-produced hot dogs have been available nationwide in the company’s 100+ year history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The President of Vienna Beef, Tim O’Brien, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge. Now through October 17th, Vienna Beef wants to know who can eat at the most Vienna Beef hot dog stands. The challenge is aimed at driving customers back to their favorite local Vienna Beef hot dog stands as vendors try to recover from the challenges of operating during a pandemic. At the conclusion of the challenge, a ‘Top Dog’ winner will be crowned, prizes will be awarded to participants, and a donation will be made to the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF) Employee Relief Fund.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories