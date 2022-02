PHOTO: The Illinois state seal is seen Attorney General’s office Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent to discuss the how you can claim your unclaimed property, and why he encourages residents to check online.

You can find out if you have any unclaimed property by visiting the website here.