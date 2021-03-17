Did you know Irish history in Illinois traces all the back to the American Revolution?

Chicago's Afternoon News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 17: An antique car sports a vanity license plate naming a county in Ireland before the start of the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Tens of thousands took advantage of record high temperatures and sunny weather to attend the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

NIU History Professor Sean Farrell (and his former doctoral student Mathieu Billings, now a faculty associate in history and political science at the University of Indianapolis) wrote the book on Irish history in Illinois, aptly named “The Irish in Illinois.” Sean joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the story of the Irish in Illinois, including that fact that nine of Illinois’ governors trace their ancestry back to Ireland.

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular