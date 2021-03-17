Did you know Irish history in Illinois traces all the back to the American Revolution?

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 17: An antique car sports a vanity license plate naming a county in Ireland before the start of the St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Tens of thousands took advantage of record high temperatures and sunny weather to attend the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

NIU History Professor Sean Farrell (and his former doctoral student Mathieu Billings, now a faculty associate in history and political science at the University of Indianapolis) wrote the book on Irish history in Illinois, aptly named “The Irish in Illinois.” Sean joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the story of the Irish in Illinois, including that fact that nine of Illinois’ governors trace their ancestry back to Ireland.